ThoughtWorks Strengthens its India Investment; Opens New Office at Mumbai
By siliconindia   |   Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 05:21 Hrs
ThoughtWorks, one of the leading software consultancies in the world sets up a new office in Mumbai especially for BFSI clientele. The new office at Mumbai will be focusing on technology consulting, product-driven strategies and platform thinking which are relevant in this current technology demanded sector.



Commenting on this, Sudhir Tiwari, Managing Director, ThoughtWorks, says, ''The Indian BFSI industry is experiencing a seismic shift. Banks are turning to digital natives like ThoughtWorks to build digital platform capabilities and deliver exceptional service at scale. Banks are working on the business imperative of creating futuristic systems and architecture by putting technology at the core of their organization. For us and our India growth plans, Mumbai, India's financial capital, makes perfect sense as the next step. We are delighted to set foot into the city and leverage our more than 25 years of tech expertise here”.



ThoughtWorks’s new Mumbai office will step up its collaborations with Indian Business Schools (IBHs) by offering digital and data management facilities at level and by organizing the technology trends such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for FinTech businesses. However, ThoughtWork’s presence in financial services is already proven while working with several global financial institutions and their captive centers in both Mumbai and Pune. The new office will also act as a platform for experienced technologists and full stack developers. Along with that, ThoughtWorks will invest in fostering the employees with high intensity training and programmes.



Founded in 1993, ThoughtWorks’s objective is to revolutionize software design, creation and delivery. It focuses to help industry grow by believing in sharing what they learn. ThoughtWorks have seven offices across the country, i.e. Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.



