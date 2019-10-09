The Serai Resorts Joins Hands with Simplotel to Strengthen Online Presence



The Serai Resorts, a chain of inspired resorts owned by Coffee Day in Karnataka and Andamans has availed the services of Simplotel’s technology to strengthen the online presence for their resorts and boost direct business. Simplotel solutions have doubled the customer engagement on the Serai’s website.



Anand Menon, GM- Marketing, The Serai Resorts, comments, “The Serai is a unique brand and when we were looking for a partner to increase our online share, we zeroed in on Simplotel because of their technology and focus on hotel e-commerce. The results have been stunning - the engagement of website visitors has doubled - which means all our online campaigns are going to be more effective. As one of the leading brands in the country, we also keep coming up with new ideas - and Simplotel's technology is helping us accelerate the speed of our online campaigns”.



Nowadays, 80 percent of customers check the resort website before they step into a resort lobby. With an amazing resort website, the great online experience and exposure can attract the customers. Simplotel helps the Serai Resorts in improving the number of people visiting their website and providing an awesome experience to them.

Commenting in this, Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO, Simplotel, says, “At Simplotel, our single focus is to help hotels grow their direct business and we are investing heavily in state-of-the art technology that can deliver real results to our hotel customers. We are honored to be working with a brand like The Serai Resorts and partner with them in their online journey. It was a complete pleasure to work with the team there and deliver a high engagement experience to The Serai's guests."



Founded in 2013, Simplotel is a hotel technology company that offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) to offer hotels drive more bookings via its channels – website, online and offline. With a vision to equip hotels globally with technology that helps them drive more bookings, Simplotel’s products are east-to-use by busy hoteliers and require no technical skills or installations. Now, Simplotel strengthens over 2,000 hotels across multiple countries by providing a lively and a fast paced work-environment.