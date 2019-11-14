The Great Success And Swift DownFall of WeWork





At the start of 2019, WeWork, one of the shared-workspace startup was valued at $47 billion, but after scrapping a planned initial public offering (IPO) and SoftBank Group’s (one of the major investors) bailing out valued them at just $8 billion. Started with just two locations in 2010, WeWork doubled that in 2011 and the company now works in more than 280 locations. WeWork designs and builds physical and virtual shared spaces and office services for entrepreneurs and companies.