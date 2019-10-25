Tecumseh Launches its Global Technology Centre in India

One of the global leaders of innovative commercial refrigerations technologies, Tecumseh has opened its modern Global Technology Center in India. With the new center, Tecumseh’s network of engineering labs located in the United States, France and Brazil leverages its investment in global research and development of its next-gen compressors and value added system solutions.



Speaking about the new center, Doug Murdock, President & CEO, Tecumseh, comments, “By expanding our engineering capabilities in India, we are showing a commitment to the research and development of industry-leading cooling solutions and sustainable technologies. Not only is our new facility located close to the top OEM customers, but also an excellent place to hire great engineering talent. This center will be contributing to the design and development of technologies for our global products and customers, as well creating jobs and supporting the local economy in the process”.

The new center at Delhi was chosen as a part of the strategy to cement the partnerships and collaboration with other global, top OEM brands that have designed and manufactured facilities in the region. Tecumseh products are manufactured on four continents and sold globally through a network of sales professionals, authorized wholesalers and licensed distributors and more.



“Ever since Tecumseh started operations in India in 1997, we have been pioneering the industry with products that meet the requirements of local customers and partners." He also added, "The new Global Technology Center will leverage the local engineering talent to support customers across the world by developing products that meet rapidly changing market requirements and industry regulations”, comments, Jegapriyan Govindarajan, Managing Director, Tecumseh India.

Established in 1934, Tecumseh Products manufactures hermetic reciprocating, rotary and scroll compressors ranging in capacity from 1/15th to 30 horsepower. Being an independent, global manufacturer of hermetically sealed compressors for commercial and residential refrigeration, Tecumseh provides compressors, condensing units and replacement parts to air conditioning service technicians and installers around the globe.