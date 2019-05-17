Tech Mahindra Signs MoU with Rakuten Aquafadas



Tech Mahindra and Rakuten Aquafadas, a France based digital content publisher, signs a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to collaborate on building an enhanced customer experience offerings, leveraging latest innovations to power the enterprises of the future.



With this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Rakuten Aquafades aim to build a world class customer experience, by using the unique suite of software that Rakuten provides for digital publishing. The innovation idea would bring transformation of content deployment technologies across multiple screens and, thus planning to enhance customer experience across the world.



Manish Vyas, Global President of Tech Mahindra’s Communications, Media & Entertainment Business & CEO of Network Services says, “5G has the capability to unlock unprecedented opportunities in every industry vertical and domain. Our collaboration with Rakuten Aquafadas will help us further drive innovation in the Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Digital Transformation space, and enable us to enhance customer experience from the forefront.”



Tech Mahindra will bring in its deep down expertise across industry verticals, experience over Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language processing – making it simpler and faster, while also adding to the betterment of customer experience



Furthermore, as a part of TechMNxt Charter, Tech Mahindra has a deep focus on enhancing the customer experience, and is currently engaged with multiple fortune 500 clients globally, on their digital transformation journey.



Olivier Alluis, CEO, Rakuten Aquafadas states, “We’re excited to enter into a partnership with Tech Mahindra. We strongly believe that together we’ll be able to bring a unique offering to the market, helping businesses across the world drive cutting-edge content experiences for their end users underpinned by innovation and services driven by the Rakuten Group.”



