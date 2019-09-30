Tech Mahindra & Keysight Come Together to Pace Up 5G Devices

The Indian multinational subsidiary of Mahindra Group, Tech Mahindra associates with Keysight, a technology company that supports the enterprises, service provider and government to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. This association has been initiated with the intension to assist the mobile operators to successfully deploying new 5G devices.

Karthikeyan Natarajan, Global Head - Integrated Engineering Solutions, Tech Mahindra states, "The successful rollout of 5G is critical for the promotion of the next phase of digital transformation. Tech Mahindra is betting big on the 5G opportunity and is looking at the global markets to achieve growth. The 5G market is moving quickly and our collaboration with Keysight will enable us to provide the customers an environment which supports the accelerated 5G lifecycle".

The 5G devices’ low latency and high range make it the catalyst behind the expansion of vehicles to everything including (V2X) communications. In other words, it passes the information from a vehicle to its entity such as infrastructure and grid or vice versa.

With this collaboration, Tech Mahindra would control the Keysight's 5G protocol and radio frequency (RF) or Radio Resource Management (RRM) carrier acceptance toolsets which belongs to Keysights's suite of 5G network emulation solutions. This solution would be provided to the communication service providers (CSPs) and telecom equipment manufacturers (TEMs). This in turn would assist the 5G mobile operators to bring about superior subscriber experience.

Keysight's industry first 5G end to end design and test solutions allows the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer. It also provides software and hardware platforms complaint to the latest 3rd Generation Partnership Project standards. Thus, enabling the ecosystem to validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios accurately.

On the partnership, Kailash Narayanan, Vice President & General Manager of Keysight's Wireless Test Group says, "We're pleased that Tech Mahindra has chosen Keysight to help them address key 5G test requirements mandated by mobile operators, device makers and various standards. By offering a strong portfolio of 5G carrier acceptance solutions adopted by a connected mobile ecosystem, we’re accelerating global 5G commercialization of multi-mode devices in different form factor".