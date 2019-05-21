Tata Communication Partners with ADS Group to Build Fiber Infrastructure in Africa



Tata Communication & Transformation Services (TCTS), a Telco transformation and managed services company, partners with Africa Development Solutions (ADS Group) to facilitate the building of fiber infrastructure backbone across Africa and to provide the continent with a digital economy that can empower societies and communities. TCTS has planned to perform pre-feasibility assessments with ADS across African nations to study the existing as well as the planned infrastructure, and to deploy a strong multi-nation connectivity infrastructure backbone.



Information and Communication Technology (ICT) enabled innovations drive economic opportunities across Industries, benefitting consumers, businesses, and government. ICT is a key enabler to drive the continent’s socio-economic development agenda. And thus, the partnership between TCTS and ADS aims to drive deployment of ICT in the continent with an aim to promote equitable and sustainable development across African nations.



Commenting on the partnership Madhusudhan, Executive Chairman & CEO of TCTS, Mysore says, “Over the past few years, ICT has emerged as a significant contributor to the African economy. At TCTS, we see this as an important landmark in the evolution of digital economy in Africa as connectivity becomes a prerequisite to the socio-economic development of the continent. TCTS has vast experience in leading Telcos in Africa to accelerate and de-risk their transformation journey. Our partnership with ADS will further strengthen TCTS’ presence in Africa and enable us to contribute more broadly in the knowledge sharing and nation building initiatives that will enhance competitiveness of the African continent.”



As a first step, TCTS & ADS are jointly coordinating the delivery of ‘Western African Digital Pool’, which consists of deploying internet connectivity over seven African countries, including Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra-Leone, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, and Mali. This project will be carried out in conjunction with Smart Africa and is considered a major step towards implementation of a single digital market in Africa. The technologies proposed for this project includes aerial fiber and free space optical cables to ensure fast deployment, and best quality at affordable prices.



TCTS has experience spanning across ten years, in transforming, simplifying, and managing global networks. This experience offers the partnership an edge in terms of market awareness, product knowledge, best practices, and multi-vendor domain skills. Samba Bathily, Founder & CEO of ADS states, “It is great to see that a renowned expert in ICT networks deployment like TCTS is ready to further commit to Africa’s development.”



He further adds, “We therefore look forward to working with TCTS teams and bring them our field experience and our own expertise in project assessment, management and financing. ICT access will be a game-changer and a growth-driver for the continent. We just need the infrastructure to create economic opportunities for our communities and unleash African talent and creativity.”



