Tablez Introduces Oshkosh to India

OshKosh B'gosh, a US-based children's clothing brand, is making its way to India through Tablez, a organized retail group. Tablez joins hands with Myntra to launch OshKosh in India. Denim being its signature style, OshKosh offers detailed artful collections in optimistic colours. This clothing brand is recognized for its quality, value, kid-friendly style, and fashion. Besides, Oshkosh's iconic products like the world's Best Overalls and Heritage Logo Hoodies-OshKosh, feature comfort, and emerge as kids' favorite fashion.

Furthermore, OshKosh presents a massive variety of products for the kids up to the age of ten. The product ranges include hoodies, sweatshirts, tops, T-shirts, jeggings, polos, pullovers, jerseys, dresses, boots, and its iconic dungarees & interactive t-shirts. The product price would range between 499 to 2499. The brand's USP comprises contemporary styling that offers designs that suit everyone. Further, it claims to be comfortable for the kids.

"We are excited to bring OshKosh to India and partner with Myntra, which will enable OshKosh to reach a large expanse of the fashion-conscious consumers across the country. The brand has great potential to become a leader in the kids wear segment in the market," states Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Tablez.

Tablez, a retail brand, it collaborates with various global brands that offer lifestyle, fashion, and food-oriented commodities. Further, it launches its product in its retail shop. Before bringing OshKosh to India, Tablez has launched several other big brands in India, such as Toys r Us, Springfield, and Yoyoso. At present, Tablez has over 70 operating outlets across the globe, and it intends to expand its outlets close to 300 in the coming years.

While OshKosh B'gosh is an American based children's apparel company, it was established in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in 1895. It is a subsidiary of Carter's Inc.