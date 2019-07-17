TMP Worldwide Buys Programmatic Recruitment Leader Perengo



Global leader in talent acquisition technologies, TMP Worldwide attained Perengo, a programmatic recruitment platform that supports large companies automate and progress their recruitment process.



Michelle Abbey, President & CEO, TMP Worldwide, comments, “The acquisition of Perengo further advances our commitment to provide our clients with the most robust and efficient recruitment technology in the industry. The combination of ambition and differentiating technology makes them the perfect addition to both our team and our platform”.



The AI-driven programmatic recruitment platform has been developed by the Perengo team and with the collaboration with TMP’s TalentBrew platform, the result will be an offering that will be transformative to our customers. With this, TMP can offer end to end, personalized candidate experiences via an AI driven, multi-channel candidate acquisition approach optimized to meet quality, competence and time-to-fill objectives for each job.



“Since the first meeting with TMP Worldwide, it was clear to all of us that we share the same strategic vision and goals. Together, we are looking forward to accelerating the pace of innovation within the recruitment space”, says Mike Kofi Okyere, CEO, Perengo.



Incepted in 2015, Perengo is a programmatic recruitment platform that aids other high-growth businesses and Fortune 500 companies use the Perengo DSP (Demand-side Platform). Founded with an objective to bring state-of-the-art advertising technology to the recruitment market, Perengo is headquartered at San Francisco.



