Swedish based Technology Firm, Urkund Receives Nationwide Contract in India

Swedish-based technology firm, Urkund has received the nationwide contract to distribute all universities in India with the plagiarism prevention software. With this, the Indian government aims to strengthen the quality of research within the country’s academic institutions by preventing research misconduct and plagiarism to promote originality and innovation.



Commenting on this, Andreas Ohlson, CEO, Urkund, says, “We're incredibly proud to be entrusted to help improve education quality in India, the world's largest democracy. Also, the tender itself is a great sign of governmental responsibility and oversight for the challenge of countering plagiarism. I must say it brought the best solutions to the table with what I believe are the toughest technological requirements I've seen to date”.



However, the tender was initiated by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) entrusting Information and Library Network Centre (INFLIBNET), an Inter-University Centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC), with the tender and procurement process. Also, Urkund’s long standing partner, eGalactic gained the commitment and trust by the Indian government.



Speaking to the Central Advisory Board of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Human Resource Minister, states, “"[the software] will significantly help to improve the quality of research outcome by ensuring the originality of ideas and publication of the research scholars".



Founded in 2000, Urkund supports academic institutions, secondary schools and corporation in their institutional effectiveness and quality inititiatives by offering a fully automated system for preventing plagiarism. It serves over 5,000 institutions in nearly 80 countries around the globe by promoting academic integrity.