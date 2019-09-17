Sphera Acquires Leading Sustainability & Product Stewardship Software Company thinkstep

One of the global provider of Integrated Risk Management and information services, names Sphera that specializes on Environmental Health & Safety has acquired thinkstep, a Stuttgart-based software and information services company that focuses on Corporate Sustainability and Product Stewardships.

Paul Marushka, President & CEO, Sphera, comments, "thinkstep's cloud-based and on-premise software, data and expertise in the Corporate Sustainability and Product Stewardship markets support our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world. Sphera's acquisition of thinkstep advances our Integrated Risk Management 4.0 strategy with our SpheraCloud platform while expanding our international customer base and expertise. We want to welcome thinkstep's customers and colleagues to Sphera”.

However, thinkstep offers three types of software solutions, GaBi for product sustainability, the sector’s most comprehensive lifecycle analysis tool and content offering worldwide; SoFI for corporate sustainability; and IM/CPM, BOMcheck and EC4P, a suite of product compliance solutions that offer end-to-end capabilities for the supply chain, product design, manufacturing and end-of-life periods.

“We are very excited to be joining the Sphera family. Adding our solutions and extensive regulatory database and expertise to Sphera was a natural fit, and we can't wait to get started collaborating together”, says, Jan Poulsen, CEO, thinkstep.

Founded almost 30 years ago, Sphera has advanced Operational Excellence by serving more than 3,000 customers and over one million individual users across 70-plus countries to create a safer, more sustainable and productive world. It helps customers keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive.

Headquartered in Stuttgart, thinkstep helps organizations worldwide to succeed sustainably. It’s software solutions, databases and consulting services help businesses drive operational excellence, exploit product innovation potential, enhance brand values and comply with regulatory issues. Company has over 20 offices globally and serving more than 8,000 customers.



