Simplilearn Wins the EC-Council Global Award for the Third Consecutive Time

Simplilearn, one of the global edtech companies has been awarded by EC-Council as an Accredited Training Center (ATC) of the Year – South Asia Region. The announcement was made at EC-Council Global Awards and it identifies the training centres that have been most successful in offering top-level information security training programs this year.



Commenting on this achievement, Krishna Kumar, CEO & Founder, Simplilearn, says, “For the past decade, Simplilearn has provided online blended learning programs to accelerate skills acquisition in the information security sector. We are extremely delighted and honored to have been chosen as a winner of the EC-Council ATC of the Year Award, for the fourth time since 2014 and the third year in a row. We will continue our commitment to enhancing the knowledge and skills of professionals in this crucial industry long into the future”.

The award program identifies the ongoing commitment of Accredited Training Centres (ATCs) and Certified EC-Council Instructors (CEIs) who considerably to the information security community by delivering cutting-edge certification programs, further put forward the EC-Council’s mission to moderate cyber risk around the world. The winners were selected from an extensive training partner network, which includes 145 countries and from a large group of Certified EC-Council Instructors. Earlier, Simplilearn received the EC-Council Circle of Excellence Award in 2018, 2017 and 2014.



Established in 2009, Simplilearn helped more than one million professionals around the world advancing the careers, delivering $5 billion in pay rises. It provides online training in disciplines such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Project Management, Digital Marketing and Data Science, where technologies change rapidly and demand for qualified candidates exceedingly. Simplilearn was named as the 8th most influential education brand in the world by LinkedIn.