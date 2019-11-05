Simplilearn Join Hands with Purdue University to Launch AI & ML Training Program

One of the leading providers of digital skills training launched the Postgraduate Program in AI and Machine Learning with the partnership with Purdue University. The program will leverage Purdue’s academic excellence and Simplilearn’s partnership with IBM on content, tools and certifications.

Anand Narayanan, CPO, Simplilearn, comments, “Today, AI is transforming business, societies and lives around the world. 2019 has witnessed a surge in workforce training in these technologies. Reports suggest that by 2022, 37 percent of India's workforce will be in jobs that demand a completely new set of skills. In this AI and digital transformation, it is of utmost priority for professionals to possess the skills that are in demand. Simplilearn's PG program in AI and Machine Learning, in partnership with Purdue University, covers all the core skills a professional needs, and provides learners a competitive edge to succeed in the world's next big job-creating sector”.

However, the collaboration helps the learners with a strong program curriculum with industry projects that covers over 450 learning hours and more than 25 projects. It also covers the foundational to advanced skills on Machine Learning, NLP, Speech Recognition, Deep Learning, Computer Vision and Reinforcement Learning, which enables professionals for one of the most exciting technologies frontiers with in-depth theoretical understanding and practical hands-on experience. Also, over the completion of the program, learners will receive a Purdue University certificate and the graduates will be entitled to membership in the Purdue University Alumni Association, joining a global community of AI professionals.



“With AI set to create new job opportunities, it is now time for every professional to absorb the realities of the swift disruptions and upskill themselves to be at par with their peers. Through our collaboration with Simplilearn, our program will enable learners with the skills required to future-proof their careers and discover growth opportunities in the fields of AI and ML”, says, Gerry McCartney, the Oesterle Professor – IT, Purdue University.

Established in 2009, Simplilearn helped more than one million professionals around the world advancing the careers, delivering $5 billion in pay rises. It provides online training in disciplines such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Project Management, Digital Marketing and Data Science, where technologies change rapidly and demand for qualified candidates exceedingly. Simplilearn was named as the 8th most influential education brand in the world by LinkedIn.