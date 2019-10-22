Shopmatic Signed a Strategic Partnership with PayU to Provide Additional Payment Option

International e-commerce firm Shopmatic on Monday said it has signed a strategic partnership with PayU, which will enable providing customers an additional payment option for selling products.



According to a Shopmatic statement here, the integration enables Shopmatic merchants to accept payments from customers on a single platform from multiple channels, devices, and modes.



Shopmatic currently allows shoppers to pay via UPI, eWallets, debit and credit cards and net-banking.



"Ensuring a seamless experience, PayU will provide merchants with access to a powerful dashboard for managing all transactions and tracking business performance on the go," the statement said.



Commenting on the development, Shopmatic CXhief Executive Anurag Avula said: "The PayU onboarding experience is simple, quick and provides an extensive suite of payment methods. Partnering with PayU continues to cement our merchants to make ecommerce completely easy and friction-free."



"We are delighted to partner with Shopmatic to extend instant and easy omnichannel payments solutions to its merchants. Through this partnership with Shopmatic, we are powering the ambitions of the small and medium merchants," said Noopur Chaturvedi, PayU Country Head, Small and Medium Businesses.