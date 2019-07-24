Sensex Falls 135 Points, Metal Companies Lose
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 13:42 Hrs
11
cmt right
10
Comment Right
20
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
sensex

Metal companies fell out of favour on Wednesday over growth concerns after the International Monetary Fund further revised down India's GDP growth rate.

Besides, investors are already in a fix over the exodus of foreign funds which has already crossed Rs 11,000 crore in the month of July till date.

The Sensex closed 135.09 points or 0.36 per cent lower at 37,847.65 from its Monday's close of 37,982.74 while the broader Nifty closed 59.75 points or 0.53 per cent to 11,271.30.

"Investors turned sellers on concerns that economy is moving through a slowdown phase. IMF lowered GDP growth forecast by 30 bps for 2019 based on weak domestic demand outlook which fuelled a sell off in a market where sentiment is already hurt due to tax concerns," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Nair added that the mixed Q1FY20 results, outflow of foreign funds and weakening rupee weigh on investor sentiments going ahead.

Read More News:

IIT Kharagpur Students Develop AI App for Elderly Care

WhatsApp Set to Empower SMBs Go Digital in India

 

 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
GST rate cut to spur Bengaluru
The realty market in India's tech hub is set to grow as lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate..
SpiceJet plans aggressive
Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet plans to aggressively expand its international networks to fl..
Fossil Group sells smartwatch
Global watch and accessories maker Fossil Group has announced to sell its smartphone technolog..
Ola raises Rs 400 cr for electric
Leading ride-hailing cab aggregator Ola on Friday said it raised Rs 400 crore from its early in..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.