SRK Knowledge Foundation Organized a Program UDAAN

SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) managed by SRK Exports Pvt. Ltd. led a program 'UDAAN - Towards Shining Future' for youth of rural areas of Gujarat under the headship of Shri Govind Dholakia, Founder and Chairman, SRK Knowledge Foundation.



The 10-day program was organized in the month of May, aimed to provide first hand on-site professional experience to the youth of rural Gujarat and an opportunity to experience multiple career options in diverse sectors of employment through innovative, critical, inventive and practical methods, while experiencing the roles and responsibilities of the professions.



The program encouraged students of villages of Amreli District and selected quinquagenarian candidates based on a creative and an intellectual approach, comprised of a test containing questions on Logical Reasoning, Arithmetic and English subject. Students who appeared for 11thand 12th standard this year and are at the threshold of building their career weresummoned to Surat City to learn about leading a better and dignified life through their valued aspirations.



The students visited corporate companies and various industries including diamond manufacturing units, hospitals, IT and Software companies, solar panel units, educational institutions, textile mills and markets, Special Economic Zones and amyriad of other places of knowledge, history, spirituality, sports, pleasure and amusement. Doyen personalities of the city comprising of doctors, professors, psychologists, career counselors, architects and theorists were invited to establish a dialogue with the students on varied topics such as Career Choices, Personality Development, Gender Equality and Adolescent Education, Self Defense Training, Design Thinking, Decision Making & Problem Solving, Emotional Well-Being, Movies, Dramas, Theatre Education and few more. Every minute program was designed while keeping in view the student's career ambitions and enthusiastic efforts were put to get them acquainted with the brighter and practical world.



During the program, Shri Ajay Tomar Sir had specially visited to interact with the students and encouraged them bysaying,"Strive hard to nurture your dreams which is possible when one is sincere and fully committed to his or her goals. Learn, read and practice so much that it becomes impossible to find your competitor."



SRKKF provided accommodation, transportation and other required facilities during the program to the students. The program concluded on an optimistic note after the students promised to work harder and shine in their chosen fields. SRKKF shall continue to gauge their progress in the future.



