SOAIS Starts New Global Development Center at Bengaluru

SOA IT Solutions, one of the leading enterprise IT solutions providers opened its Global Development Center at Bengaluru. The facility was inaugurated by the customer’s Global Management team on 15th November, 2019 at ITPL, Bengaluru for one of its major customers who is a NASDAQ listed global leader in Electronics Manufacturing.

Commenting on this, Nimish Sanghi, Founder, SOAIS, says, “The facility is a showcase of strong commitment to long-term strategic relationships with the customer. For the last four years, SOAIS has been associated with their internal digital transformation initiatives and made significant contributions in saving costs & fostering innovation. This facility would help strengthen the partnership and facilitate an increased level of engagement between the companies”.

SOAIS offers a full spectrum of technology solutions in the arena of Oracle Cloud Applications, PeopleSoft, WorkSoft, Workday and Niche Technology Areas such as mobility. Its passion for customer satisfaction, technology innovation with profound industry and business process expertise made them one of the leading enterprise IT solutions providers.

Established in 2006, SOAIS’s mission is to bring down the cost and innovation that drives tangible impact on the customer’s business. The continuous commitment towards excellence has resulted in an ever-increasing list of more than 100 satisfied global clients across verticals.