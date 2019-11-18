SITA Acquires Software Design to Cement Integration Capabilities in Italy

SITA, one of the leading IT providers to the air transport industry has acquired 100 percent of Software Design, an Italian software and solution integrator tailored to airports and the main IT service providers to Naples Airport. With this acquisition, SITA will bolster its capacity to support airports in Italy and Europe effortlessly manages and integrates technology across numerous systems and providers.



Speaking about the acquisition, Sergio Colella, President, SITA President, says, “Airports are increasingly implementing digital transformation programs to keep up with rapidly changing passenger expectations as well as their quest for operational excellence. With this acquisition, SITA complements its IT expertise in the air transport industry with those of Software Design, one of the leading IT players operating in the Italian airports space. This will allow SITA, through Software Design, to power transformation for the benefit of the Italian aviation industry”.

Along with Software Design, SITA evolves the day-to-day management of all IT infrastructure and applications at Naples Airport, which helps to leverage SITA’s experience in passenger and baggage processing, border management and airport operations. SITA acquired Software Design from the company’s managing shareholders and 2i Aeroporti S.p.A, a joint venture between F2i, one of the largest infrastructure fund operating in Italy.

Massimiliano Gentile, Managing Director, Software Design, avers, “We are looking forward to joining the SITA team. This acquisition is an important step to reinforcing our innovation capabilities and opening new markets. SITA will be instrumental in leading us in our next chapter of growth”.

Founded in 1949, SITA deliver and manage sophisticated solutions for air transport, global distributions systems and government customers over the world. Currently, it does business with every airline and airport and provides border management solutions to more than 40 governments. It drives collaborative development and innovation across the air transport community. Last year, it has consolidated revenues of $1.7 billion and the subsidiaries and joint ventures include SITAONAIR, CHAMP Cargosystems and Aviareto.