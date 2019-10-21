SAP & Microsoft Partners to Bring-in First-in-Market Cloud Migration Offerings

SAP SE, a global market leader in enterprise application softwares has partnered with Microsoft to accelerate customer adoption of SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Platform on Microsoft Azure. With a joint commitment to modernize customer’s journey to the cloud with its project ‘Embrace’, SAP’s market partnership with Microsoft will also see a global network of system integrators to offer holistic bundles that offers customers with unified reference architectures, road maps and market-approved journeys to illuminate a clear path toward the cloud.



Jennifer Morgan, Co-CEO, SAP, comments, “This partnership is all about reducing complexity and minimizing costs for customers as they move to SAP S/4HANA in the cloud. Bringing together the power of SAP and Microsoft provides customers with the assurance of working with two industry leaders so they can confidently and efficiently transition into intelligent enterprises”.

Along with the partnership, Microsoft will re-sell components of SAP Cloud Platform and this unique offering will easily migrate SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA customers from on-premises to public cloud. SAP will also lead with Microsoft Azure to the cloud through industry-specific best practices, reference architectures and cloud-delivered services. Also, this comprises future deployment and migration of existing direct SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud customers leveraging hyperscaler infrastructure.



Commenting on this, Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft, says, “SAP's decision to select Microsoft Azure as its preferred partner deepens the relationship between our two companies in a differentiated way and signals a shared commitment to fostering the growth of the cloud ecosystem. Today's news also reflects our commitment to a customer-first mindset and supporting their cloud transformation, which continues to drive how we at Microsoft approach everything from partnerships to product innovation. It takes co-selling to a whole new level”.

With this ‘Embrace’ Project on Microsoft Azure the customers will b provided with, a) A simplified move from on-premise editions of SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA for customers with integrated product and industry solutions. Industry market bundles will create a road map to the cloud for customers in focused industries, with a singular reference architecture and path to streamline implementation; b) Collaborative support model for simplified resolution. In response to customer feedback, a combined support model for Azure and SAP Cloud Platform will help ease migration and improve communication; c) Jointly developed market journeys to support customer needs. Designed in collaboration with SAP, Microsoft and system integrator partners will provide road maps to the digital enterprise with recommended solutions and reference architectures for customers. These offer a harmonized approach by industry for products, services and practices across Microsoft, SAP and system integrators.