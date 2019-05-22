Rustomjee Hosts Home Loan Mela at Global City







Global City meets all criterions which ensure that one can provide their family with a world filled happiness and convenience right at the doorstep. It is a self-sufficient township with all the trappings of modern living; excellent amenities like clubhouse, courts for playing different sports like football, tennis and basketball, a swimming pool, a temple, restaurants, private suites, shops, yoga and meditation zones and much more. There is something for everyone, from the tiny tots to the kids, from Gen X to the millennials, moms and dads and grandmas and grandpas besides. Moreover, for those with families it is even more ideal as there is a school and amusement park - Yazoo Park at Global City. When one lives at the Global City, Virar, their family will want for nothing - it is a microcosm of society within itself combining the best of community living with the best of the best township facilities for one's family. It is truly #GharBharKeHappiness.



The homes are in 1 and 2 BHK variants with prices starting at an affordable Rs 29.50 lakhs with only 1% GST payment. For those considering a home loan, Rustomjee is thoughtfully organizing at Home Loan Mela at Global City. Some of the finest home loan providers will be there to make the ownership of a dream home that much easier. Right from figuring out credit scores to defining one's eligibility for a home loan, they will do it all. For those who come in with the requisite documents it will also be possible to get a loan on the spot - how amazing to book one's dream home without any hassles.



According to Mr. Chandresh Mehta, Director, Rustomjee Group said, "Global City Virar, is the epitome of township living. We, at Rustomjee, have thoughtfully provided ready facilities, infrastructure and amenities for the comfort and convenience of the residents, or as we like to call it #GharBharKeHappiness. We also have the fabulous Yazoo Park here which has become a landmark in Virar. It's not for nothing that we say that when you live at Global City you are living the maximum life. With the Home Loan Mela, we are providing a further value add to our customers and helping them through the red tape involved in procuring a home loan. We have made the entire process of owning a home at Global City that much simpler."