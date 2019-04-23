Resultrix’s Founder Gulrez Alam Appointed as Affle Holding’s Chief Investment & Strategy Officer



Affle, a global technology company has appointed Gulrez Alam as its new Chief Investment & Strategy Officer. He will be responsible for strengthening Affle’s strategy investments and extending the company’s offering to key clients across the globe.



Commenting on his new role, Gulrez, says, “This is an exciting time to join the Affle group as it is experiencing growth momentum through both organic and inorganic initiatives. I am looking forward to be part of Affle’s growth journey and collaborate with its entrepreneurial teams across markets to drive growth through new strategic initiatives”.



With an experience of over 15 years in the digital media, he founded ‘Resultrix’, one of the leading digital marketing companies in the world in 2008. He was then appointed as the Chief Development Officer of Zenith Optimedia, after his ‘Resultrix’ was acquired by the Publicis Group. Later, Gulrez moves to Affle Group’s fintech domain where he developed an algorithmic trading company. Known for his knowledge and passion over domains, Gulrez helped organizations to set-up a search platform and grow them to success by analyzing all the aspects.



Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairman & CEO, Affle, comments, “We welcome Gulrez to the Affle family. As we gear up to execute our growth plans for FY20, such key appointments would strengthen our team and help drive growth through new strategic initiatives. With Gulrez joining the leadership team for Affle Holdings, we hope to further fortify our presence across existing markets and diversify business through new endeavors and relevant acquisitions that would complement our existing capabilities and team. We wish him all the best for a successful journey at Affle”.



