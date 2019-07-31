Remembering VG Siddhartha, The Man who Created Millions of Dreams

A zany and invigorating tagline of CCD, ‘A lot can happen over coffee’ has successfully touched hearts of mass of Indian youths. People love the refreshing cup of coffee and the vivacious hangout place accommodated at CCD. Almost all of us have a CCD story. Numerous businesses and love stories started here, several business and investment deals took to fruition here. Many of us spent our quality we time, late nights here without looking at our watch. Your story may be one among these. But the buzzing news of VG Siddhartha’s, the founder of CCD, unfortunate demise on 29th July 2019 made it coming from the people that ‘the coffee is not sweeter anymore,’ leaving them shocked.

The Coffee King of India

VG Siddhartha, the son-in-law of the former Karnataka chief minister S.M. Krishna, was an exemplary entrepreneur who very well epitomized that success is the bi-product of talent and opportunity. Born into a family owning around 350 acres of coffee plantation in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Siddhartha was never interested in his family business.

Having done Master’s in Economics from the Mangalore University, Karnataka, this ambitious businessman had always craved for something established on his own. Supporting his thinking, his father backed him with 5 lakh, a portion of which he used to buy a land depositing the rest into the bank. Later he stepped in J M Financial Services as a management intern on the Indian Stock Market. Having worked in the company for around two years, and gained knowledge of the investment world and trading, he was ready to start something on his own.

Beginning with stock market investment, he owned a company called Siwan Securities later known as Way2wealth Securities Ltd. in 2000, successfully transforming it into a highly successful investment banking and stock broking company.

After a decade, Siddhartha, inspired by a German business owner of Tchibo brand, started a trading company named ‘Amalgamated Bean Coffee’, and became India’s largest Coffee exporter. As the margins were not much, he went ahead and brought a stop to the monopoly over coffee, cutting down the (import & export) with the help of Union Government.

Moving further, with a long term visionary, he thought of exhibiting an un-dissolvable business model, a bespeak brand and following the global cafe culture, he transformed his business. With a budget of 1.5 crore, Siddharth, assisted by his management team came up with a nice concept store which had Cyber Cafe with Coffee and Internet together charging 25 for each cup. In 1996, he was the first entrepreneur in Karnataka to open the first cafe (Cafe Coffee Day) outlet in the posh area, Brigade Road of Bengaluru. Owning 12,000 acres of coffee plantations, with 200 exclusive retail outlets selling brand of Coffee Day powder in South India and 1550 Coffee Day Cafes in India, his cafes attracts 40,000-50,000 visitors a week.

His achievements were not limited till here. Being a renowned owner of the Cafe Coffee Day, the born success driver also acted as a mentor serving as a Board of Director for various business ventures like Global Technology Venture, Banana Exports, Daffco Furniture, SICAL Logistics, Liqwid Krystal, Way2wealth Brokers, Coffee Day Natural Resources, Way2wealth Securities and others.

However, the entrepreneur who drove a tea drinking nation towards coffee, also known as the Coffee King of India, left the world on a sad note amidst the pressure of tax evasion as depicted by the suicidal note. And, the Indian entrepreneurial commission remembers him with gratitude for his accomplishments and services.

