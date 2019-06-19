Realme Aims at 12-15% Share in Smartphone Market



China-based smart phone maker Realme, which is concentrating on off-line sales along with its focus on online sales in India, is aiming at achieving 12-15 per cent market share by end of this year, an official said on Wednesday.



"Our market share was 7.25 per cent in the last quarter (January-March). Our aspiration is to achieve 12-15 per cent market share by end of this year," said its Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth.



Started its operations in May 2018, the smart phone maker sold three million units till December last year.



"We are targeting sales of 15 million handsets in 2019 calendar year," he said.



The mobile maker also said that its off-line sales would be going up despite its "main focus" on online sales, Sheth said, adding that the smartphone brand would establish 20,000 outlets throughout the country.



"Currently online sales contribute about 80 per cent (of the total sales) and off-line sales stand at 20 per cent. We expect online sales would remain about 70 per cent, while offline sales would be 30 per cent by end of this year (2019)," he said.



Sheth said about 8,000 stores throughout the country have already been covered, out of planned 20,000 outlets and it is also looking to launch six exclusive stores before end of the current year mainly in metro cities, which will showcase its entire range of products.



According to him, about 60 per cent of its sales come from tier II to tier VI towns.



Currently, it has so far launched eight products across four series and the smart phone maker would keep on upgrading each series in every 6-8 months.



"Maybe, we will launch a new premium series next month," he said.



The smart phone maker would also launch a range of accessories like bluetooths, power banks at different price levels, he said.



Read More News:



Trump Signals Ease in Trade Tensions with China



Jet Shares Ends 40% Lower, 2 Directors Resign





Source: IANS