Quikr ties up with Rocking Deals for offline service



Online classifieds marketplace Quikr on Sunday announced a partnership with Rocking Deals for offering offline services to its customers.



As per the tie-up, Quikr will sell its products at the Rocking Deals' retail store at Mathura Road in Delhi-NCR. Rocking Deals plans to open two to three more such stores in the country.



"This will be Quikr's first 'experience zone' in a metro which will offer customers a touch-and-feel experience for Quikr Assured products in Rocking Deals retail store at Mathura Road in Delhi-NCR.



"As a part of the tie-up, Quikr will initially offer Quikr Assured refurbished products in two categories including furniture and large appliances," a joint-statement by Quikr and Rocking Deals said.



Commenting on the partnership, Yuvraj Singh, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Rocking Deals, said: "Rocking Deals will provide an exclusive space to Quikr at our largest upcoming retail store in Delhi-NCR where it will cater to the growing demand seen on the platform and to offer touch-and-feel experience to its consumers."



Quikr has already launched QuikrBazaar franchisee stores for categories including furniture, electronics and appliances in the Tier-II towns of Karnataka and Telangana.



Source: IANS