Puma India & Dunzo Works Together to Deliver Limited Edition One8 Merchandise; Kohli Worn Golden Spikes



Dunzo, an all-in-one 24X7 delivery platform partners with Puma India to deliver users the chance to get one of the 150 pairs of the One8 golden spikes, worn by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Dunzo will be delivering these limited edition shoes to the fans across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. Not only sports gear, Dunzo also brings party snacks at this cricket season with its collaborations.



Kabeer Biswas, Co-Founder & CEO, Dunzo, comments, "The beauty of Dunzo's platform is that it cuts across categories and brings almost anything a user could possibly want and that a merchant can offer, online. Our endeavor at Dunzo is to save consumers time by helping them finds and get whatever they're looking for, locally. Whether it's Puma's limited edition One8 gold spikes or the blue fan jerseys, users don't have to wait for game day gear anymore. It's there when and where you want it with Dunzo”.



The three-sided platform of merchants, partners and users helps Dunzo to deliver the products at this cricket season to the consumer at a faster pace. Dunzo has recorded 30x growth in the past 18 months and two million orders per month by June 2019. With a repeat user rate of 80 percent, Dunzo has a transaction frequency of five orders per month per user.



"We are redefining the retail experience by partnering with a hyperlocal delivery startup in India. For the first time, consumers can shop PUMA at the tap of a button on the Dunzo app. Celebrating Virat's sportsmanship and the culture of cricket beyond the sport itself, we launched the SOCKTHEM campaign to help fans cheer for the Captain and his team. We are also creating multiple touch points to interact with and cater to their needs across platforms. From the limited-edition One8 Gold Spikes to fan tees, consumers can now enjoy the ease of real-time delivery of their favorite merchandise where and when they need it," comments, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India.



Founded in 2015, Dunzo delivers groceries, food, medicines, pet supplies and more. It provides itself in providing a spirited, fair and transparent work environment for all its employees. Dunzo has delivery services in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad. It also operates a bike-taxi service in Gurgaon. Headquartered at Bengaluru, Dunzo was founded by Ankur Aggarwal, Dalvir Suri, Kabeer Biswas and Mukund Jha.



