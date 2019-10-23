Philips' New CSR Campaign to Knock-Down Childhood Pneumonia in India

The health technology company Royal Philips' subsidiary Philips India, launches a CSR campaign 'HarSaansMeinZindagi'. This campaign is launched to spread awareness about childhood pneumonia in India. The campaign would reach the parents, family, and caregivers and would intimate them about the intensity of the childhood pneumonia, and it being the main cause for highly infectious diseases in the country.

It is recorded that the country loses about 1.5 lakh children to pneumonia each year with 30 million new cases reported yearly. With this, India has recorded the highest number of childhood pneumonia cases globally, both, in terms of morbidity and mortality. Also, about 15 percent of children below five years are affected by pneumonia, resulting in the fatal rate- one child dying due to pneumonia for every four minutes.

Pneumonia is a communicable disease, which could be easily prevented, diagnosed and treated. Yet, the needed measures are yet to be taken. Thus, Philips has come forward to contribute towards the UN Sustainable Development Goal No.3 and to reduce the childhood death rates caused by pneumonia. The company is planning to focus on both urban and rural areas to spread awareness. Philips further intend to use several mediums to spread awareness, such as TV, radio, print, digital, social media, and on-ground initiatives.

With the commitment to improve public health, Philips India is striving to enable healthy living. Besides, the company also aims to deal with societal issues with the focus mainly on making healthcare more accessible and affordable.

"The key to preventing pneumonia in children below the age of five years is identifying those at risk and educating parents and caregivers on their diagnosis and treatment. Philips is committed to contributing towards the reduction of cases of childhood pneumonia in India through this nationwide awareness campaign," states Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent.