Philippine-based Call Center Open Access BPO Launched New Office at Makati City, Philippines



Phillippine-based multilingual call center, Open Access BPO has opened a new office in Makati City, Philippines. Along with the new office, Open Access BPO also inaugurated their new website to help grow its clientele and workforce.



Benjamin Davidowitz, CEO, Open Access BPO, says, “Open Access BPO is the go-to provider for complex business process management work. Our clients have state-of-the-art requirements that can only be met with a state-of-the-art facility. Our new facility is the kind of location that can support these demands”.



The 1,000-seat seat facility office is located at the Glorietta 2 Corporate Center and it’s their sixth international office, and it’s the third one in the Philippines. The other offices at Philippines are at Ayala Avenue and Davao. In addition, Open Access also launched its new logo, slogan and website. The recent changes were because of the brand refresh, and to provide a better user experience to the website users. The company’s new slogan ‘We speak your language’ also shows its multilingual capability and scalable nature of its service.



Commenting on the special occasion, Henry Chang, President, Open Access BPO, states, “For our continued expansion and growth, we're always on the lookout for good locations that fit the company and employees' needs. We chose this location because of geography and availability of transportation, makes it easy for the employees to get to the office. And going downstairs, there's a mall. It just makes everything easier and a little more fun”.



Headquartered at Las Vegas, Open Access BPO improves customer experiences, user experiences and digital experiences by enabling brands to connect meaningfully with their target markets around the world. It offers an extensive range of solutions such as multilingual customer support and content moderation in more than 30 languages.



