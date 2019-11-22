Pareto Capital Enters PMS Business; Acquires Equity Stake in Crescita Investment Management

One of the leading investment banking, investor relations advisory and asset management company, Pareto Capital entered into PMS business by acquiring equity stake in Crescita Investment Management. With the acquisition, Pareto and Crescita aim to grow its asset management business to INR 500 crores in AUM in the next two years.



Commenting on this, Vikash Agarwal, Co-founder & MD, Pareto Capital Group, says, “We are pleased to have made this investment. Crescita has an experienced wealth management team. This team brings product innovation, geographical spread, and a large roster of some very prestigious clients. This move will help our asset management business scale up further by accessing the broader repertoire of products and services offered by Crescita. With Vijay’s two decades of expertise in investment management, managing various large-cap, mid-cap, value, multi-cap and sector funds, we aim to grow the asset management business to 500 crore in the next two years”.

Founded in 2015, Crescita has a mission to provide Portfolio Management Service, Investment Advisory Services to High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs), Ultra HNIs, Family offices and institution. It focuses on long term investments in equity markets with a view of earning consistently good returns for the clients. Crescita is backed by a reputed business house and investment manager and has a strong team of experience professionals.



“We are very proud to become part of Pareto Capital group through this transaction. Pareto’s comprehensive capabilities will further propel our ambitious agenda and contribute to our efforts in enhancing a robust offering. Going forward, our combined effort will further strengthen our reach and offerings for the HNIs and ultra HNI clients across India”, comments, Vijay Sarda, CEO, Crescita Investment Management.