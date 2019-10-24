OnePlus Announces Offline Partnership with Redington

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus on Wednesday announced its partnership with Redington (India) Limited, global IT and mobility distributor.



"As India continues to be a significant market for us, we look to partner with the best of market players who share a similar global vision like us to bring top-notch international quality of service to our customers across the nation," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said in a statement.



OnePlus's new partnership with Redington (India) Limited will further boost its offline presence across Northern and Northeast regions in particular, starting with towns in the northern region like Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow, Patna and Ludhiana, to eastern cities such as Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, and Kolkata, as well as cities in the northwest region such as Jaipur, Indore, Raipur, Bhopal among others.



Additionally, the company is now looking forward to operating 100 new OnePlus Experience Stores across top 50 cities by the year 2020, with special focus on tier 2 cities as well.



OnePlus is already present in over 2,000 offline retail stores, including partner stores as well, across several regions in India.