OPPO Partners with Govt. of Kerala to Strengthen the Start-up Ecosystem in Kerala

OPPO India, one of the leading global smartphone brands ties up with Government of Kerala through its Start-up Mission (KSUM) to bolster the start-up ecosystem in the state. The association will strengthen the start-up ecosystem for students, entrepreneurs and other start-up cohorts in the state. Along with this, OPPO will develop and support start-ups and entrepreneurs in fields such as camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, payments, AI and gaming.

Commenting on this, Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister, Kerala, avers, “We are pleased to partner with OPPO for this initiative, to help build a conducive and supportive ecosystem for local start-ups. We have always worked towards introducing programs and initiatives that empower and nurture local start-ups and entrepreneurs in Kerala, enabling them to establish themselves in their respective industries. This collaboration with OPPO will help to provide important guidance and mentorship, which will enable them to tackle industry challenges with their solutions, more effectively. We wish the participating start-ups the very best and hope that they will make the most of this program”.

With this partnership, OPPO will build up its innovations in India in accordance with Government’s vision and the start-ups are selected based on the solutions they offer towards key problems faced by Indian mobile users, with the right intention in using the ideas, applications, technologies or other services to improve consumer experience for OPPO users. OPPO also aims in mobilizing the untapped potential of Indian entrepreneurs and recognize the fact that these opportunities are crucial in the overall success of the young start-ups. Earlier this year, OPPO has also signed a MoU with Government of Telangana.

"We are confident that this partnership with OPPO will help boost Kerala's efforts to nurture innovations and start-ups in the technology space. It is a landmark agreement that will help budding entrepreneurs in transforming their innovative ideas into scalable businesses", says, Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission.

Established in 2001, OPPO is an electronics manufacturer that focuses on the young, trend-setting and beauty, it also brings consumers superior experience of digital life via internet optimized produces that offer best services. It was known for bringing out the selfie beautification era which consists of motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO has a strong consumer base with over 200 million and covers over 40 countries and regions with 4,00,000 stores and four R&D centres globally.