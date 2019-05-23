Nissan & Delta Electronic Collaborate to Setup EV Charging Systems in Thailand



Nissan Motors, a multinational automobile manufacturer, & Delta Electronics, a producer of power and thermal management solutions, partners to provide Electric Vehicle (EV) charging systems across Thailand. The deal is expected to provide an international standard charging facilities to Nissan LEAF owners across Thailand with Delta’s quality standard of service, certified by Nissan.



Ramesh Narasimhan, President of Nissan Motor Thailand, says, “Nissan Motor Thailand is committed to helping drive an electric vehicle ecosystem in Thailand for the benefit of our customers, and Thai people, by supporting a greener future through electric mobility. To ensure this, we are honored to welcome Delta, one of the world's leading power supply producers and thermal management solutions providers, on board to join us and drive Thailand toward an all-electric vehicle future."



He further states, "We believe an even more exciting future lies ahead through the goal of electrifying Thailand. That has already started through deals like the one here today with Delta and our recent ground-breaking collaboration with Thailand's Metropolitan Electricity Authority that brings home charging options to ensure the proper infrastructure is in place for Nissan LEAF customers."



A report of Frost & Sullivan analysis states that the Thai consumers have convenient and flexible charging options; this was one of the factors to purchase an EV in Thailand. Thus, this deal provides access to Delta’s comprehensive EV charging and site management solutions, already available to EV drives in the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia.



Hsieh Shen-yen, President of Delta Electronics Thailand, says, "We leverage our core competencies in power conversion and management to develop & install world-class charging solutions for the global EV community, and now in Thailand. Owners of the all-new Nissan LEAF in Thailand can now confidently take to the roads supported by our safe and efficient charging solutions and localized service." He further adds, "Delta is excited to collaborate with Nissan Motor Thailand and to encourage EV adoption that leads the country's vehicle electrification. We believe in forging the most effective partnerships for a sustainable future that benefits every stakeholder and delivers on our brand promise of 'Smarter Greener Together."



The agreement intents to help pioneer green transportation in Thailand by providing consumers more options such as allowing easier EV adoption, providing home & workplace charging, and setting up public charging stations. Nissan has planned to make the Delta AC & DC EV chargers available at 32 certified showrooms nationwide, while Delta would provide onsite survey, installation and after sales services.



"This is an important first step in Thailand, for Nissan to build electrification infrastructure to support lowering carbon emissions. We are confident that this joint effort will meet the requirements of our valued customers as they look to buy a full-battery EV and create the confidence and peace-of-mind about the many charging options available to them," explains Ramesh.



Delta’s EV chargers is said to provide three-year warranty, nationwide technical support, and free charging box replacement under warranty.



