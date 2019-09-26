Nippon Express Buys 22 Percent Stake in Future Group's Logistics Arm for Rs. 646 Crores

Nippon Express, one of the Japan’s largest logistics company buys 22 percent stake in Future Group’s logistics arm Future Supply Chain Solutions for 646 crores. With this investment, Nippon Express will strengthen its India business to capitalize on the rapid growth in the Indian logistics market.

To further expand Nippon Express’s India business, it is improving domestic logistic businesses in India to grab the expanding domestic demand. It was in 2007, Nippon Express entered in the Indian market and as of now, it focuses on the international freight forwarding of cargo arriving and departing from India.

The investment was done as per the ‘Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 – Dynamic Growth’ which aimed to make Nippon Express a global logistics company. Indian logistics market is expected to record a noteworthy growth with the key factors like, modernization of the road infrastructure network, reorganization of traditional supply chain networks due to the implementation of GST and consumption growth driven by a fast growing middle-income group.

Future Supply Chain Solutions covers supply chain services across logistics value chain including smart warehousing, transportation and distribution, last mile delivery for a diverse set of clients ranging from Reckitt Benckiser, Kellogg India, Mondelez India, ITC, Benetton India, TTK Prestige, Pepe Jeans, Snapdeal, Hitachi, Tata Motors and more.

Founded in 2007, Future Supply Chain Solution is one of India’s largest third-party supply chain and logistics service providers that offer automated and IT-enabled warehousing, distribution and other logistics solutions to a range of customers. It covers customers operate in various sectors across India such as fashion and apparel, automotive and engineering, food and beverages, fast-moving consumer goods, e-commerce, healthcare, electronics and technology, ATMs and others. FSC optimizes the performance, cost and efficiency of their supply chain with shortening their lead-time to market as well.