NIIT Technologies & mabl Join Hands to Boost the AI-driven Automated Testing Services

NIIT Technologies, one of the leading global IT solutions company join hands with mabl, a leading SaaS provider for end-to-end cross browser test automation with an objective to provide AI-driven automated solution for faster, economical and better application testing services.

Commenting on this partnership, Vamsi Rupakula, Executive Vice President, NIIT Technologies, says,” We are very excited to combine our strong domain understanding and testing capabilities with mabl's intelligent test automation platform. This partnership strengthens our commitment to enable our clients deliver significant business impact from quality engineering powered by emerging technologies like AI and ML”.

With the help of mabl platform, quality insights and auto-healing, Quality Assurance teams can boost testing of applications in Agile/DevOps projects. The AI-driven capabilities of the mabl platform will allow the teams to deliver error free releases and achieve quality goals. Along with this, NIIT Technologies provide a complete range of quality engineering and testing services to significantly advance time to market and reduce the cost of quality of clients’ applications. To enable clients to realize the benefits faster, the company has been leveraging cognitive technologies such as AI, ML, NLP, other building test accelerators, utilities and assets.



Izzy Azeri, Co-founder, mabl, comments, “Our collaboration with NIIT Technologies will bring the benefits of a new, modern, intelligent form of testing to the customers globally. The mabl platform enables customers to save an average 80 percent of the time taken for test maintenance, thus enhancing their speed to market”.



Headquartered at Boston, mabl is one of the leading SaaS providers for ML-based test automation and it offers scriptless cross-browser testing, auto-healing tests, visual testing and diagnostics in one simple service and the customer’s consistently make tests 10x faster and save 80 percent of the time they spend on test maintenance.

Founded in 2004, NIIT Technologies focuses on three verticals namely banking and financial services, insurance, travel and transportation and serves over 9500 clients across Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia. It allows clients to accomplish real world business impact through unparalleled domain expertise working at the emerging technologies.