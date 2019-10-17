NCRTC Introduces Wrench SmartProject as its Common Data Environment

One of the global providers of integrated project and information management solutions for the engineering and construction industry, Wrench Solutions has announced the Go Live of Wrench SmartProject on Phase 1 of NCRTC’s Regional Rapid Transit System. Wrench SmartProject will be the Common Data Environment platform for exchanging and managing the design data and all information between the project stakeholders from design phase to the asset handover phase of the project.

The Regional Rapid Transit System is a critical project in India from The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, a joint venture of Government of India and participative State Governments. However, the estimated investment for the three corridors is valued at $15 billion, Phase 1 is across Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Paniput and Delhi-Alwar. Manesh Alias, COO, Wrench Solutions, says, “We are proud that NCRTC chose Wrench SmartProject for the RRTS project. This go-live signals the first step in what we hope will be a brighter future for India's infrastructure industry”.

The first corridor in Phase 1 is the Delhi-Meerut corridor is expected to reach completion by 2023-2024. Using the Wrench SmartProject, all the constructors will collaborate and the details design consultants are Systra and Egis from France, Ayesa from Spain is the expert consultant and NCRTC is the client. The 3D BIM models, drawings, purchase specifications, correspondences, RFI’s, inspection requests and more will be handled by Wrench SmartProject cloud servers. Then, all the stakeholders will have the access to information in real time over the internet to aid them execute their work from anywhere.



Founded in 1994, Wrench SmartProjects supports engineering and construction companies including Engineering Consultants, EPC Contractors, PMCs, and Project Owners digitally transform their business via integrated IT. Headquartered in Bangalore, Wrench SmartProjects strives towards the higer purpose of ‘finding fulfilment in engineering simple solutions for the sustainable progress of humanity’