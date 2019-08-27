Mumbai Based Blue Tie Expands to UAE

Mumbai-based Blue Tie Global Pvt. Ltd. on Monday announced the launch of its professional networking platform for Android and iOS users in the United Arab Emirates.



Founded by entrepreneur brother duo, Kalyan and Kunal Garud, Blue Tie provides a platform that allows users to discover and access like-minded professionals with mutually symbiotic objectives.



"Our 225,000 Blue Tie users in India reiterates the belief that the need to shift the focus from network building to networking exists globally. Our launch in UAE is a step in this direction and we are excited to redefine how professionals network across the globe" Kalyan Garud, Founder and Executive Director, Blue Tie, said in a statement.



"With the fast-paced work life, meeting people who share the same goals as you, acts as a catalyst to your growth. Blue Tie's objective-driven networking approach addresses this gap - making networking simpler and more effective," he added.



Blue Tie's filter feature allows users to search and get searched for any particular skill set, software proficiency or certification.



The users can directly reach out to the relevant professionals in an approachable manner without the compulsion of building networks.

