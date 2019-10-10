Modi calls U.S. Business Leaders to Invest in India Via CEO Roundtable

India and U.S. are planning to boost business relationships that in turn will maintain the economic stability of the country.

FREMONT, CA: In a bid to attract more investors to India, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with key U.S. and global business and industry leaders via a CEO Roundtable in New York during his recent visit to the nation.

Captains of industry interacted with Modi in New York. While investing in India in various industrial and financial ventures and opportunities remained the main agenda, the meeting also was fruitful in boost the discussions on the establishment of commercial linkages between the business runners in both the countries.

PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a five trillion USD economy. He also mentioned that Global business community is upbeat about the India success story.

After the interaction, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty termed the meeting as "outstanding" and said that Prime Minister Modi listed to everyone's inputs. She further said that the meeting has made her even more optimistic about India.

The Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Co., James Quincey, said that he was excited to be in the Prime Minister's Investment Summit and that India is an important market for the company. He also added that the company is very excited to continue to invest in India.

Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said the meeting with Modi was excellent and lauded India's pro-growth policies.

Earlier, presenting a progress report of the Indian economy while addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, Prime Minister Modi invited American businesses to the country. On the technology and innovation front, the Prime Minister invited the global business community to invest in India, stating that their technology and India's talent pool can together change the world. He also said that their scale combined with India's skill set could accelerate global economic growth.

Modi further mentioned that India is an ideal destination for investors, and it was a "golden opportunity to partner India".

In this regard, the Prime Minister mentioned India's 10-fold jump in the Logistics Performance Index, the 13-point jump in the Global Competitiveness Index, the 24-rank rise in Global Innovation Index, alongside the 65-rank improvement in the Ease of Doing Business index calculated by the World Bank.

