Mindtree Chosen as Cisco Partner for Managed Secure SD-WAN Services

Mindtree, one of the leading digital transformation and technology services has been chosed by Cisco as a partner to deliver managed secure SD-WAN (Software Defined WAN) services. The SD-WAN technology delivers better connectivity between branch locations and a company’s main office by leveraging the cloud to offer access to services and more intelligently route traffic over a network.

Commenting on this, Nirav Sheth, VP – Sales, Cisco Global Partner Organization, states, “We are excited about the expansion of our partnership with Mindtree as it launches its first-ever managed network offer built around Cisco SD-WAN with best-in-class embedded security capabilities including Cisco Umbrella. They bring cutting-edge capabilities around cloud, network related expertise and application advisory skills that are key to delivering successful outcomes as customers re-architect for a multi-cloud world”.

With having 1,500 Mindtree Minds, it has deep cloud expertise, from cloud strategy and migration to cloud infrastructure and cloud management, it takes a cloud-first approach to digital transformation. In addition, Mindtree offers a Software-Defined Everything service that includes software-defined networking that helps clients move from capital expenditure models to operating expenditure models built on initiatives around cloud, digital and analytics.

“Customers always prefer to have a partner to solve their problems holistically and entirely. Wth this latest partnership with Cisco, Mindtree is well placed to address this customer need and provide a seamless experience across multiple domains. Our partnership will ensure that customers get appropriate returns on their investments in the ever demanding multi-cloud world”, says, Sandhesh Rai, VP & Head of Enterprise Technologies, Mindtree.