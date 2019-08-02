Microsoft & Apollo Hospitals to Set up National Clinical Co-ordination Committee to Fight CVDs

Microsoft’s AI Network for Healthcare Initiative and Apollo Hospitals Group sets up a National Clinical Coordination Committee (NCCC) for the AI-powered Cardiovascular Disease Risk Score API (Application Program Interface). The committee comprises of leading doctors from Apollo Hospitals; All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; and King George’s Medical University, Lucknow.

However, over 200,000 people have already screened using the AI-powered API across Apollo Hospitals. NCCC will assist the core team at Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft with the guidance on the AI projects related to all cardiology and cardiovascular. Also, Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft are in talks with the renowned health systems across the world to scale the API and contribute towards WHO’s goal of reducing the risk of premature mortality.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, states, “We have brought some of the best cardiologists from renowned hospitals like AIIMS and KGMU together to be a part of this committee. The NCCC will help us immensely in our fight against the rising tsunami of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). We are also extending the scope of our partnership with Microsoft to meet the growing healthcare demands of people across the country and contribute more towards saving precious lives”.

Nearly 25 percent of the mortalities in India is because of the Cardio-vascular diseases (CVDs) and as a part of this, Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft India launched the first ever AI-powered CVD Risk Score API in 2018, designed specifically to predict the risk of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) in Indian population. The API which is built on Microsoft Azure aims to determine a more accurate CVD Risk score for the Indian population considering the lifestyle attributes like diet, tobacco & smoking preferences, physical activity and psychological stress & anxiety.

Anil Bhansali, Corporate Vice President - Cloud & Enterprise, Microsoft, comments, “The NCCC is a great step forward as part of our partnership with Apollo. We are also engaging global consortium partners to scale the AI-powered API. We have already received approval for a pilot study and we hope that the findings will enable physicians to better understand the causes of CVDs in Indian population,”

