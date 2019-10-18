MSC Software & Hexagon Displays the Power of Autonomous Mobility and Immersive Experience at its New Pune Centre

One of the global leaders in computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation software and services, MSC Software Corporation launched its new Customer Experience Centre in Pune. At the centre, visitors will be able to access its Virtual Test Drive simulator, to experience how immersive Virtual Reality (VR) technology to understand complex simulated phenomena with a more relatable visualization.

Sridhara Dharmarajan, EVP & MD, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence and MSC Software Indo-Pacific, MSC Software, says, “Building a driverless car requires that an autonomous system learns to drive as good as a human. Its artificial intelligence needs to 'drive' a high fidelity representation of the actual vehicle for billions of miles. Our VTD simulator will show customers how they can test all the systems involved to make this complex engineering challenge possible and enable close synchronization of the engineering effort throughout the supply chain. Similarly, our VR zone is designed to provide a truly immersive experience that will aid better design and engineering by including stakeholders from the beginning to the end of product development”.



The centre at Pune is split between two experience zones, in which the first focuses on the MSC’s Virtual Test Drive, that offers a complete toolchain to simulate vehicle driving applications. The Virtual Test Drive Simulator will showcase the capabilities of the open and flexible modular platforms from the generation of 3D visualizations to the simulation of complex traffic scenarios, and simplified or physical sensor models. In addition, the demonstrations will also display VTD in use throughout the automotive supply chain for Software in the Loop (SiL), Driver in the Loop (DiL), Vehicle in the Loop (ViL) and Hardware in the Loop (HiL) applications, and coupled with MSC and third party or custom packages for high fidelity co-simulations.



The second zone is a Virtual Reality experience zone showcasing the powerful capabilities of Cradle Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) suite, and how it is used to aid the non-CFD specialists conceptualize design choices. For an instance, it helps a viewer to virtually fly over skyscrapers to understand how wind is channelled, to see air flows inside a room to understand effectiveness of simulated air-conditioning, or to seek a graphics card to recognize which components are at a risk of overheating or thermal fatigue.



Founded in 1992, Hexagon is one of the global leaders in sensor, software and autonomous technologies with an objective to work to empower an autonomous future. The positioning technologies allow the location, tracking and navigation to control anywhere. MSC software, is one of the ten original software companies that helps product manufacturers to advance the engineering methods with simulation software and services.