MG Motors to Manufacture Electric Vehicle EZS in India
Thursday, 06 June 2019, 03:07 Hrs
5
cmt right
7
Comment Right
3
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
MG Motors to Manufacture Electric Vehicle EZS in India


Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle EZS at its facility in Gujarat, ahead of the vehicle's India launch in December.

According to the company, the EV will offera a full-sized boot and room for five in the form of a compact SUV. 

"The MG EZS, as one of the first locally-produced global EVs, will mark a new chapter in the environment-friendly mobility in India," said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.

"We are delighted to be one of the first carmakers to enter this space and aim to bring accessible electric motoring to Indian customers upon the introduction of MG EZS by the end of this year." 

MG Motor India has so far made an investment of Rs 2,200 crore at its plant and has installed an all-new assembly line. 

The company's first vehicle in India, Hector, will be launched later this month with a high level of localised content.



Read more news:



Growth in infrastructure key for job creation

New AI system helps drones land more quickly



 

Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
GST rate cut to spur Bengaluru
The realty market in India's tech hub is set to grow as lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate..
Ola raises Rs 400 cr for electric
Leading ride-hailing cab aggregator Ola on Friday said it raised Rs 400 crore from its early in..
SpiceJet plans aggressive
Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet plans to aggressively expand its international networks to fl..
Fossil Group sells smartwatch
Global watch and accessories maker Fossil Group has announced to sell its smartphone technolog..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.