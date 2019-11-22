Lloyds certifies Wipro 3D for Metal Additive Manufacturing

Bengaluru: British assessment services vendor Lloyd's Register certified the additive manufacturing business of Wipro 3D for quality assurance, said the global software major on Thursday.

"Lloyd's Register Certification has been awarded for additive manufacturing quality of our 3D facility in accordance with the needs of the industry certification of metallic parts," said the city-based IT behemoth.

Started in 1760 as a marine classification society, Lloyd's Register offers professional services for engineering and technology, aimed at improving the safety and performance of critical infrastructure.

"We provide independent certification and verification services to help businesses improve safety and quality within their processes. This certification opens up many possibilities using additive manufacturing as a manufacturing technology," said Lloyd's Register's operations head for India, Middle East and Africa Shrikant Aradhey.

Also known as three dimensional printing (3D printing), Wipro 3D additive manufacturing facility has been certified under the LR - TWI Guidance notes for certifying its 3D printed metallic parts.

Design data development and control, additive manufacturing process and build control, reception, storage and handling of feedstock utilising titanium, aluminium, cobalt chrome, and nickel alloys and stainless steel were deployed to assess power bed fusion of the facility.

Wipro 3D claimed it is the first Indian facility and the only the sixth globally to secure Lloyd's Register certification for layered, additive, metal printing.

Recognising the company's aerospace and industrial applications, the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) also audited and certified Wipro 3D.

Located in this tech hub, Wipro 3D metal additive facility offers layered metal printing consulting, design, production and research and development services.