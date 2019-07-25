Lenovo Eyes 40% Share in Android Tablet Market in India

Chinese technology company Lenovo is confident of logging 40 per cent growth in the Android tablet market in India this year amid high demand from ed-tech players like BYJU'S and Vedantu, a company official said on Thursday.



Lenovo, that launched Tab V7 at a starting price of Rs 12,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant, currently has a market share of 37 per cent in the tablet category.



"We are happy with the growth but we are not satisfied. We will look to keep gaining more market share in the country.



"The commercial tab market will catch up fast. The educational players led by BYJU'S, Vedantu, Topper, etc are really changing the world of supplementary education and a lot of start-ups are also interested in tablets," Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD Lenovo, India, told IANS.



According to the company, high demand comes from the state governments followed by the educational sector. Lenovo is also witnessing more demand from startups like food delivery app Uber Eats and OYO Rooms.



"The Gujarat government is our biggest customer who provides tablest to students at very nominal price. Some other state goverments buy laptops under similar programmes," noted Agarwal. The company has recently bid for supplying tablets to various state governments.



The newly-launched Tab V7's 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant will cost Rs 14,990.



According to Lenovo, this is their first tab to feature Iris recognition technology that can provide cashless and paperless services in applications such as banking and e-Governance services.



The tablet comes with IPS Full HD 1080x2160 display and a 81 per cent screen-to-body ratio.



It sports two front-facing Dolby Audio speakers and two popular secure ways to login, a fingerprint lock on the rear and a facial recognition lock in the front.



The tablet's portable design is made for pockets and mini-bags with a premium metallic rim and thin-and-light profile at 7.89-mm thick and 195 gram.



Other features of the Lenovo Tab V7 include 4G VoLTE voice calling support. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile platform there is an option to add memory via a micro SD slot of 128GB. It sports 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

Source: IANS