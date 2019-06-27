JGU Partners with UNESCO for First World Youth Conference on Kindness



O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and Delhi-based UNESCO MGIEP (Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development) will jointly organise the first World Youth Conference on kindness from August 20-23 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.



JGU will host 100 youth leaders from across the world for the three-day conference on its campus in Sonipat while a part of the conference will also be held in Delhi. The university will also organise lectures by experts on the sidelines of the conference during that period.



The World Youth Congress 2019 is being organised on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Gandhi for the Contemporary World: Celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.'



"Thousands of young leaders, youth-centric organisations and experts from all over the world are expected to attend the conference to celebrate and draw inspiration from the great symbol of peace through the pursuit of truth and non-violence," a statement said, adding: "The conference aims to inspire societal change by providing the youth with a global platform where they can actively engage with decision-makers towards finding innovative ways of propagating non-violence as a way to resolve conflicts and violence."



The conference will culminate at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan with panels comprising Nobel laureates, international experts and policy makers and also representatives of youth leaders.



"This is indeed an honour and a great opportunity for JGU to collaborate as an institutional partner with UNESCO-MGIEP. As an individual and an academic, I have been greatly influenced by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.



"This Conference has been designed in a manner that attempts to bridge the gap between India's youth and their ideas and aspirations," JGU founding Vice Chancellor Professor C. Raj Kumar said.



"It emphasises on the constant possibilities that this sizeable section draws from the teachings and life of Mahatma Gandhi that holds relevance in today's day and age. As a university, we aim to imbibe Mahatma's teachings by promoting a culture of excellence in all activities by implementing good practices aimed at personal and professional development of students and staff. We look forward to a positive interaction with the youth on this global platform. This coming in our 10th anniversary makes it even more special and remarkable," he added.



An MoU on the World Youth Congress was earlier signed between Kumar, Registrar Y.S.R. Murthy and UNESCO-MGIEP Director Anantha K. Duraiappah. UNESCO MGIEP focuses on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4.7 towards education for building peaceful and sustainable societies across the world.



"Through the alliance, JGU is committed to provide research and collaborations of the highest standards and with a global perspective," the statement said.



Mousumi Mukherjee, Deputy Director, International Institute for Higher Education Research and Capacity Building (IIHed), JGU, said: "Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we are glad to be hosting the first-ever World Youth Conference drawing on Gandhian philosophy of education for peace and sustainable development, in partnership with UNESCO-MGIEP. Majority of progressive social movements around the world have been led by youth leaders."



"In this age of sustainable development, when scientists and academics are worried on the sustainability of our planet, this conference will take place at an opportune moment. We truly believe that the future of Earth lies in the hands of its youth. Youth who possess incessant energy, power and optimism to make positive, impactful changes around the world," Mukherjee added.



Source: IANS