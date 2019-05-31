Intellyk & Uipath Partnership to Deliver Advanced Automation Solutions



Intellyk Inc, a technology consulting firm, partners with UiPath, a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, to deliver automation solutions to their customers.



With the rapid growth of global megatrends and digital transformation needs, the RPA market has evolved as enterprises across the industry sectors strive to restructure the business operations. Using this technology, the companies irrespective of their size could improvise their productivity, and consistency of their repetitive manual processes. Post the partnership Intellyk Inc will work with customers for successful adoption of RPA.



“By partnering with UiPath, Intellyk Inc will help customers automate manual work that will result into increased compliance, operational efficiency, cost savings and increased ROI. Intellyk Inc will focus on automation of tasks – including Customer support, HR, IT Operations, Compliance, Accounting, Finance, etc – with optimal agility. By delegating these processes to a virtual digital workforce of software robots, company employees will be able to focus on more strategic, high value and customer-facing initiatives,” says Vineet Kumar, CEO, Intellyk Inc.



He further states, “We are excited to formalize our partnership with UiPath, who offers a market-proven platform for automation that is very capable, flexible and scalable. UiPath and Intellyk Inc share a common goal of increasing level of automation for business which allows them to have improved business outcomes, employee experiences and customer satisfaction. This makes UiPath a natural choice of partner for Intellyk Inc in its Digital Services.”



UiPath, is into designing & development robotic process automation software .This platform also offers foolproof development tool, automation of intricate processes, enhanced control, cloud & on-premise deployment, robust governance, and multiple robots on a single virtual machine.



