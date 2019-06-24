Infosys Use Automation to Modify Clients' Business



Renewing legacy systems but discarding legacy mindsets, India's global software major Infosys is relying on automation for digital transformation of their clients' business, Chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Saturday.



"We are relying on extreme automation to free up our people to focus more on solving client challenges, mentoring their teams and investing in learning for digital transformation of their business," the firm co-founder said at the company's 38th Annual General Meeting here.



Addressing shareholders, the board of directors and employees, Nilekani said the management was working to dissolve silos across its global operations to ensure its clients have instant access to ideas emanating from Infocions so as to leverage their best when they interact with them.



"The novel approach means focusing on personal growth, nurturing zero-latency in processes, ensuring just-in-time data for decision-making, driving hyper-productivity and facilitating learning to instil new patterns of behaviour," he said.



As its global clients were operating in a complex world, disrupted by many digital technologies, he said they were looking at the company to partner with them in the new digital era.



"Our work across industries, value chains and geographies gives us keen insights into the pattern of changes transforming the fundamental wiring across a diverse set of businesses. We know that with this understanding, we are uniquely positioned to assist our clients in picking the right signals and to discover what's next," he asserted.



