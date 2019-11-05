Infosys, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Ink Digital Deal

Global software major Infosys has inked a multi-year deal with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), to enable its digital transformation, Infosys said on Monday.



However, no financial details of the multi-year digital deal were disclosed.



"We look forward to enabling their(Siemens Gamesa)core modernisation, enhancing cloud capabilities and consolidating disparate and heterogeneous infrastructure and processes into a single SGRE global standard," said Infosys Executive Vice President and Manufacturing vertical global head Jasmeet Singh in a statement.



The Bengaluru-headquartered tech major will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure transformation, including hybrid cloud transformation and software defined network roll out.



Setting up intelligent service desk, digital workplace services and aligning SGREs disparate IT setup into a harmonised infrastructure landscape are also part of the deal, the statement added.



With the deal, SGRE will receive a hybrid cloud solution to enable technical and financial synergies.



The partnership will help SGRE to achieve an optimised, stable and always-on network connectivity in more than 50 countries with the rollout of a software defined network.



Next generation workplace services with enhanced self-help and self-heal capabilities powered by Artificial Intelligence and automation tools are part of the agreement, the statement said.



SGRE is a global wind power major headquartered in Spain, it manufactures, install and maintains onshore and offshore wind turbines.