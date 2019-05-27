Infosys Completes Strategic Partnership Formation with ABN AMRO



Infosys announces the completion of strategic partnership formation with ABN AMRO in the Netherlands by acquiring 75 percent of their shareholding in the wholly owned end-to-end mortgage administrator service provider - Stater NV.



Stater is a mortgage service provider in the Benelux region. It services 1.7 million mortgage and insurance loans for approximately 50 clients in Netherlands and Belgium. The company manages mortgage process for various mortgage lenders, and operates across the mortgage & consumer lending value chain with deep capabilities in digital origination, servicing and collection. Stater holds deep expertise in the field of European mortgage and a robust digital platform to drive superior customer experience. It is said to serve Banks, insurance companies, investors and agents.



This partnership would strengthen Infosys’ position as a leading technology and business process management provider across the mortgage services value chain, improving experience & operational efficiencies and further enhances the company’s strategy to help clients navigate their next digital transformation journeys. The experience and specialized knowledge of Stater in the mortgage services market, combined with the global reach, AI, digital transformation & automation capabilities of Infosys, would potentially create differentiated solutions for the market.



ABN AMRO is a Dutch based bank for retail, corporate and private banks. It is a Digital savvy bank active in Northwest Europe and headquartered in Amsterdam.



Read More news:



Blockchain & Indian Economy: An Impeccable Marriage that can Propel India's Growth in Every Segment



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet



