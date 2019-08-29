Indo-US Chamber of Commerce crowned Aakash Patel as Businessman of the Year

An Indian-American millennial entrepreneur will be honored at this year's Banyan Ball at Armature Works in Tampa.

FREMONT, CA: Founder of a Florida-based strategic business consulting firm providing public relations Elevate, Entrepreneur Aakash Patel is named as Businessman of Year by Indo-US Chamber of Commerce.

Established in 1968, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement. Patel will be honored with the award at this year's Banyan Ball Sept. 14 at Armature Works in Tampa.

“I am humbled to receive this honor,” Entrepreneur Aakash Patel said in a statement. “I've always had a passion for our community. By recruiting companies to start their businesses in Tampa Bay, we're giving back in many ways. Not only are we helping the startup scene grow, but we are also creating jobs and opportunities for the next generation. It's a great feeling to be part of the new energy in Tampa.”

As his parents emigrated from India and Uganda, Aakash Patel received an undergraduate degree from Florida State University with degrees in both English literature and political science. He's focused on business and worked for top brands, like Westin hotels, public service. In 2014, Governor Rick Scott appointed Patel as chairman of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County.

Aakash Patel has attended different colleges to gain graduation in different sectors. The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Tampa, FBI Citizen's Academy, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn's Mayor's Neighborhood University, Tampa Police Citizen's Academy, James Madison Institute (JMI) Regional Fellows Program, Tampa Bay Public Leadership Institute, Society of International Business Fellows (SIBF) Leadership Academy, Leadership Tampa Bay (Executive Committee since 2014), Tampa Connection, and College Leadership Florida.

Patel earlier was Director & Vice President – Corporate Affairs at MX Gold Corp. and President & Director at Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. He is also on the board of WestKam Gold Corp., and Cresval Capital Corp. Aakash Patel holds the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Cameo Cobalt Corp. He has also served as an Editorial Assistant at the Tampa Bay TimesTallahassee Bureau, the Public Relations Coordinator for the Westin Tampa Bay Hotel and Aqua restaurant, and was the founding Business Development Director for Chamber.com.

Millennials are changing the way we do business in Tampa Bay and across the nation. They are breaking conventions and spearheading new startups and technologies. “Aakash Patel is a prime example of a millennial entrepreneur and game-changer,” chamber president Pawan Shah said in a statement. “Through his own startup, Elevate Inc., he's helped spark and grow dozens of businesses right here in our hometown. We are thrilled to announce Patel as Businessman of the Year.”

Tampa Bay Business Journal (2008) cited Patel as one of Tampa Bay's Up & Comers. Florida State University Alumni Association name Aakash as the top “Thirty Under 30” (2013). Additionally, he was denoted in The Tampa Tribune as one of "Tampa's Networking Heavyweights", in the Tampa Bay Business Journal as "Tampa's Master Networker", and in Tampa Bay Metro as the "Face of Connectivity" (2015-2018). Most recently, he was recognized as 2018 Top 10 Under 40 in South Tampa Magazine.

“Aakash Patel is one of the most talented, thoughtful, and thorough professionals I've ever worked with. Intensity and passion for creating useful, stable solutions are unmatched. Every project shines brighter when Aakash Patel is involved,” says Niki Patel, Owner - Ikin Development, Inc in a recent statement.

As a popular speaker, Patel has engaged with numerous clients, universities, companies and entrepreneur organizations. And his efforts are not only in Florida. He is a community advocate who serves as Chair, Centre Club TampaBoard of Governors. He is the one who brings the most significant number of new members 2013–2018, SeacoastBank Tampa Board of Directors member, and Gasparilla Film FestivalAdvisory Board member.

Through all the memorable experiences, Aakash got the privilege to serve the Honorary Host Committee for the 2014 Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards which were held in Tampa. He is the youngest member of the College Football National Championship Host Committee, where he was able to procure six-figure donations.

Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce awarded Aakash with the 2017 Deanne Dewey Roberts Emerging Leader Award. This award is the highest honor given by the Chamber which recognizes one individual, less than 35 years old, for his or her leadership to the business community.

Read More: Go-Ahead for 26% FDI in Digital Media

Samsung Bounces Back, Smartphone Sales up: Gartner