India's forex reserves rises by $5.02 bn

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $5.02 billion during the week ended September 27, official data showed on Friday.



According to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves increased to $433.59 billion from $428.57 billion reported for the week ended September 20.



India's forex reserves comprise Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), gold reserves, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



On a weekly basis, FCAs -- the largest component of the forex reserves -- edged higher by $4.94 billion to $401.61 billion.



The RBI's weekly data also showed that the value of the country's gold reserves went up by $102 million to $26.94 billion.



However, the country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $17 million to $3.60 billion.



Similarly, the SDR value went lower by $7 million to $1.42 billion.

Read More: Rs-$ trading at IFSC will deepen onshore mkt: India INX MD

India can win big from inevitable $350-550bn exports moving out of China: Credit Suisse