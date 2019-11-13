Indian-American Shekar Natarajan Joins The Board of Advisors of Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf designated Shekar Natarajan as one of the foremost thought leaders in supply chain management, to the company’s Corporate Board of Advisors.

FREMONT, CA: An emerging leader in digital supply chain solutions, Cloudleaf has appointed Shekar Natarajan, one of the foremost thought leaders in supply chain management, to the company’s Corporate Board of Advisors.

Cloudleaf’s primary aim is to make significant value across the end-to-end supply chain network by dramatically growing visibility of product flow and condition. Cloudleaf customers leverage improved visibility to increase revenues, reduce material losses, and enhance the reliability of operations.

In a brief press release by the company, Natarajan says that he is excited to help Cloudleaf bring a robust platform to the world’s largest supply chains. He also added that most of the corporations are demanding actionable visibility in their supply chains, and Cloudleaf Supply Chain Digital Visibility Platform offers a more complete end-to-end view than any solution in the marketplace.

Several companies, like Coca Cola, Disney, and Walmart, have called upon Natarajan to enhance some of the most extensive supply chains across the globe.

Natarajan has held influential positions with significant enterprises, for example, Walmart, Target, The Walt Disney Company, Anheuser-Busch, Coca Cola, and PepsiCo. He is also credited with creating game-changing digital supply chain capabilities such as the scalable grocery home shopping model, The Disney Magic Band experience, Coolift, DSD Innovation, and the digital supply chain industry’s first control tower. He has brought emerging sciences to several organizations and has also led teams that have generated more than 1,800 patents.

As a well-known author, he has written three books, and his work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Fox, CNBC, Supply Chain Quarterly, and Harvard Business School.

His industry achievements have earned several international honors, including the Medallion Award by IIE; Non-Resident Indian of the year by the Government of India; Visionary by Consumer Goods Technology; and Pioneering Executive by the Asian American Business Development Group.

